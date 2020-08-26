Court Documents Reveal Who Controls Britney's Fortune

(Newser) – New court filings show Britney Spears' millions of dollars have a new caretaker. Jamie Lynn Spears, 29, was chosen as trustee of her 38-year-old sister's estate two years ago, according to documents filed last week. A 2018 amendment to the SJB Revocable Trust—set up in 2004, four years before Britney's conservatorship began—said Jamie Lynn would serve as trustee, administering the assets to Britney's children in the event of the singer's death, the Los Angeles Times reports, noting Jamie Lynn approved the amendment last week. Now, she's asking to move all assets to one or more accounts with Fidelity Brokerage Services, with Jamie Lynn serving as custodian. If approved—the move is backed by father Jamie Spears, per US Weekly—the assets would be untouchable without a judge's order.

Jamie Lynn, a former Nickelodeon star, has defended her sister during recent debates over Britney's wellbeing. It's unclear if there is any connection to the conservatorship, which has been extended to 2021. Britney has objected to her father returning to the conservator role he left last September, reportedly for health reasons. Britney's attorney has asked that licensed conservator Jodi Montgomery, serving in a temporary capacity, stay on permanently. Meanwhile, Jamie Spears has asked that he be appointed co-conservator with attorney Andrew M. Wallet, per US Weekly. Wallet spent a decade in that role before resigning last March, saying Britney would otherwise suffer "substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger." He now agrees to resume the role with court approval. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)

