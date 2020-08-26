Kamala to Use Her Strongest Words Yet Against Trump

(Newser) – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday plans a speech condemning President Trump—hours before he's set to accept renomination for a second term—for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Harris will detail a "profound failure of leadership" from Trump and highlight proposals by Joe Biden to control the virus and confront the economic fallout, Biden's campaign told the AP. With Trump planning an evening address from the White House lawn, Harris' afternoon remarks from Washington will be the Democrats' main counter to the president on the final day of the Republicans' convention.

story continues below

Biden has made similar arguments about Trump for months, and Harris picked up on that criticism in both her introductory speech as Biden's pick and when she accepted the party's nomination last week during the Democratic convention. But the California senator's words on Thursday are billed as her most focused denunciation of Trump since joining the ticket. Her tack will test an argument that the former prosecutor tried last summer, as a White House candidate, to show that she is ready to "prosecute the case" against Trump and his "rap sheet."