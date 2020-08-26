(Newser) – English parents are putting tradition over trends when it comes to baby names, in what one pundit sees as a response to "turbulent" times, per the BBC. Mabel has entered the list of the 100 most popular baby names for girls in England and Wales in 2019, as reported by the Office for National Statistics, for the first time since 1924, reports the Mirror. And for the first time since 1944, Alfred is back in the top 100 list of most popular boy names. David Corps of the ONS notes older mothers tend to go for traditional names—like Charlie, in ninth place for boys—while younger mothers prefer modern names. Twice as many babies were named Dua, apparently inspired by singer Dua Lipa, in 2019 (126) compared to 2017 (63). Kylo, as in Star Wars' Kylo Ren, is also on the rise, with 67 babies born of that name in 2019, compared to 10 in 2015.

The top names for boys and girls are basically the same: Oliver and Olivia. Both are on the decline, however. There were 4,392 boys named Oliver—the most popular boys’ name in England and Wales since 2013—last year, compared to 5,390 in 2018. Similarly, there were 4,082 Olivias named in 2019, down from 4,598 the year before. The other most popular boy names are pretty traditional: George, Noah, Arthur, and Harry. Amelia, Isla, Ava, and Mia round out the top five most popular girl names. Emily dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 35 years, while Matthew—a name that's been on the top 100 list since 1954—fell to the 99th position, with just 633 babies of that name. Alex, another well-established name, has now dropped off the top 100. Other names on the decline: Jack, Daniel, James, Samuel, Joshua, Sophie, Jessica, Chloe, and Alexa. (Read more baby names stories.)

