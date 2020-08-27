 
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Have a New Baby—and a Message

Couple has welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom, and they'd like everyone to donate to UNICEF
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 27, 2020 6:27 AM CDT

(Newser) – Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are now the proud parents of a baby girl, and along with news of the arrival of little Daisy Dove Bloom, the couple shared a deeper message. The New York Post reports that Perry and Bloom, both goodwill ambassadors for UNICEF, revealed their big news Wednesday via a statement from the organization, gushing that they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." UNICEF also posted a photo appearing to show them holding Daisy's tiny hand, a picture of a daisy painted on what's apparently Perry's thumbnail.

Then their announcement took a more serious turn, in which they noted that while they were lucky enough to enjoy a safe pregnancy and delivery, many others aren't. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," they noted. The couple added that COVID-19 has exacerbated these issues globally, and that they hoped others would consider donating to UNICEF to help alleviate them. "By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child," Perry and Bloom wrote. "We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity." (Read more Katy Perry stories.)

