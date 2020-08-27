(Newser) – Bad luck: to crash into other vehicles while driving. Worse luck: to crash into other vehicles that happen to be police cars. Worst luck of all: to do all of the above while you're watching a movie. Officials in North Carolina say that was the fate of a Raleigh doctor who early Wednesday smashed into the parked patrol cars of a Nash County Sheriff's Office deputy and a State Highway Patrol trooper along the side of US Highway 64, per WRAL. Officials say Devainder Goli was viewing a flick on his cellphone while his Tesla was in "Autopilot" mode when he slammed into the deputy's car, which in turn smashed into the trooper's vehicle. Both officers, who were helping out at the site of a crash, were standing outside their cars at the time, which took place just after midnight near Spring Hope, per the Enterprise.

"Luckily, the state trooper pushed our deputy out of the way when he heard the tires squeal," Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone tells WRAL. "It could have been very horrific." Tesla's website notes that while "Autopilot enables your car to steer, accelerate, and brake automatically within its lane," the technology's features still "require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous." WXII 12 reports that no one was hurt in the incident. Goli was charged with failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and watching TV while driving a vehicle. No word on what the movie was. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

