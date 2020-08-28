Kyle Rittenhouse Hit With More Felony Charges

(Newser) – The Illinois teen accused of traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, armed with an AR-15-style rifle that he allegedly used to fatally shoot two protesters and injure a third has been hit with more charges. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was hit with four additional felonies and one misdemeanor Thursday, NPR reports. Among those charges, per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, is first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, who was captured on video apparently chasing Rittenhouse before he was shot in the head. Per CNN, Rittenhouse had on Wednesday been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Anthony Huber, 26, who was apparently trying to get his firearm away from him after the first shooting. TMZ notes that charge is typically referred to as murder in most other states. Indeed, it is Wisconsin's most serious charge, and the AP reports it carries a mandatory life sentence.

story continues below

Rittenhouse is also charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a dangerous weapon while under 18 (a misdemeanor). Meanwhile, many on the right were insisting Rittenhouse acted in self-defense; the Intercept has an in-depth explainer on why, including videos. Tucker Carlson appeared to defend Rittenhouse's actions Wednesday night, and video shows police in Kenosha offering bottled water to armed civilians, including Rittenhouse, before the shootings, and saying how much the police appreciated them. Rittenhouse, a supporter of police, Trump, and the Blue Lives Matter movement, reportedly considered himself a militia member protecting the city. "Kyle Rittenhouse is 17. Trayvon Martin was 17," points out one Twitter commentator. "Whiteness is a passport that can grant you access to a completely different country." (Read more Kenosha, Wisconsin stories.)

