Fender Bender Turns Fatal in Colorado

(Newser) – A Colorado fender bender turned fatal after the man allegedly responsible for rear-ending the other car shot and killed the person driving it—and his stepdaughter. Charles "Nick" Wall, 45, was bringing keys to Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, who was in the process of moving to a new home she had just purchased, per WIS-TV. "This all happened because they were selling bunk-beds online and somebody came over to purchase them and she didn't have her keys, and Nick came to bring the keys," a family friend tells WPDE of the Monday evening incident. Police say Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walter III rear-ended Wall's car as he slowed to turn into the driveway, and that an altercation then ensued, which ended with the shooting.

Wall was struck at least twice in the torso and Anderson was struck at least once in the head. In addition to the two deaths, Walter is accused of shooting and critically injuring a third person, Paul McConnell, as well as bludgeoning him with the firearm; his relationship to the other victims or the suspect is not clear. Walter is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He allegedly fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody later, and police say he confessed to the crimes. Anderson's mom says of her daughter, "She said, ‘You should always say I love you when you leave because something might happen.’ She would say, ‘I love you, Mom,’ and if I did not immediately say it she’d say, ‘I love you, Mom,’ just to make sure I said it back." (Read more Colorado stories.)

