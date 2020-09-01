A Response From Trump About New Book's Claim

(Newser) – A new book by a New York Times reporter adds a twist to an unscheduled visit Trump made to a hospital last year. In Donald Trump v. The United States, Michael Schmidt writes about the president's surprise visit in November to Walter Reed Medical Center. At the time, the White House said it was all perfectly normal and that Trump was splitting his annual physical into two visits. But Schmidt writes this, per Axios:

"In reporting for this book, I learned that in the hours leading up to Trump’s trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized. Pence never assumed the powers of the presidency, and the reason for Trump’s trip to the doctor remains a mystery."