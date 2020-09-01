'I Like to Move It' DJ Found Dead at Home

(Newser) – Celebrity DJ and producer Erick Morillo has been found dead at his Miami Beach home—days before he was due in court on a sexual assault charge. Police say foul play is not suspected in the death of the 49-year-old, who was best known for 1994 hit "I Like to Move It," which he recorded under the name Reel 2 Reel, the BBC reports. Morillo was arrested weeks ago on sexual battery charges, reports TMZ. A fellow DJ told police that she fell asleep in Morillo's home in December last year after rejecting his sexual advances. She said she woke up nude and found Morillo standing next to her, also nude, Local 10 reports. He denied the allegation, but was arrested after a rape kit tested positive for his DNA. Morillo had a court date on Friday. (Read more disc jockey stories.)