Phillip Seymour Hoffman's Son Nabs First Starring Role

The son of late Oscar winner Phillip Seymour Hoffman is following in his father's footsteps, set to appear in an upcoming film alongside Bradley Cooper. Cooper Hoffman, 17, plays the main character, a child actor, in Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled coming-of-age drama, set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, per the Hollywood Reporter. There's a family connection here as the late Hoffman, who died of a heroin overdose in 2014, worked with Anderson on five films during his career, including Magnolia and The Master, per People. Singer-songwriter Alana Haim will also make her acting debut in the movie now being filmed in California, said to involve multiple story lines. Anderson has previously worked with Haim on several music videos, per the Reporter.