(Newser) – Some big names have teamed up to form the world's first Champagne house dedicated just to rosé champagne, and one name among them is especially huge, whether you're an oenephile or not. Wine Spectator reports that Brad Pitt—who has already been producing Chateau Miraval wine for years with the Perrin family and ex Angelina Jolie from their Cotes de Provence estate in France—will next month debut Fleur de Miraval, a cuvee that will be 75% chardonnay and 25% pinot noir. "‘Fleur de Miraval is the culmination of five years of work, research, and tasting, done in the utmost secrecy," says Rodolphe Peters, a Champagne ace who teamed up with Pitt, his ex, and the Perrins to create this new concoction, per Decanter.

The site explains rosé is made in one of two ways: either by adding in a bit of red wine to a white one, or by letting the grape juice stay in contact with the fruit's skin during the fermenting process; the latter method is how Pitt's new Champagne was made. Per the Robb Report, the wine will offer "tangy notes of red currant and red raspberry, along with a delicate minerality imparted by the Chardonnay grapes." The new blend, which will have a first run of 20,000 bottles, is due out Oct. 15, for around $400 per bottle. (Read more Brad Pitt stories.)

