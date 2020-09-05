How 2 Votes Could Make All the Difference

A passerby stops to take a selfie with foam sculpture depictions of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden along Dixie Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A passerby stops to take a selfie with foam sculpture depictions of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden along Dixie Highway in Fort Lauderdale,... (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)