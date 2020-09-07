 
Navy

US Sailor Goes Missing From Aircraft Carrier

Search and rescue undertaken in North Arabian Sea
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 7, 2020 2:00 AM CDT

(Newser) – A US Navy sailor went missing from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the North Arabian Sea on Sunday, CNN and ABC News report. After a search onboard the ship didn't locate the sailor, a man overboard was called. The guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton has joined in the search and rescue operation. The Nimitz deployed to the Pacific and the Middle East in late April. (Read more Navy stories.)

