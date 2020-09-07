 
Man Blows Up His Own Kitchen Trying to Kill Fly

Lesson learned: Don't use an electric bug-killing device if you have a gas leak
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 7, 2020 4:00 AM CDT

(Newser) – House flies can definitely work a person into a lather as they buzz about, resisting all attempts to be swatted. But one French man probably wishes he had simply let the fly that got into his house go about his business, because his attempt to kill it ended up causing an explosion. He was using an electric bug-killing racket, per the BBC, but a gas canister was also leaking, with the reaction between the two causing a blast that destroyed the kitchen and damaged the roof. The man burned his hand but is otherwise OK; he is currently living at a campsite while his home is repaired, Sky News reports. It's not clear whether he killed the fly. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

