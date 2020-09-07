DeJoy Employees Say They Felt Pressured to Give

(Newser) – More controversy for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: Former employees at New Breed Logistics say they were pressured to attend his Republican Party fundraisers and make donations—which they were reimbursed for with generous bonuses. "Louis was a national fundraiser for the Republican Party. He asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses," David Young, DeJoy’s former director of human resources, tells the Post. "When we got our bonuses, let’s just say they were bigger, they exceeded expectations—and that covered the tax and everything else." Several other former employees who requested anonymity also told the Post and the New York Times about the arrangements and the pressure to donate.

The Times' review of campaign finance records show that more than a dozen senior employees at New Breed, where DeJoy was CEO until 2014, often donated the same amount of money to the same Republican candidate on the same day. Campaign finance experts tell the Post that if the allegations are true, DeJoy has broken several federal campaign finance laws as well as laws in North Carolina, where New Breed was headquartered. DeJoy spokesman Monty Hagler says DeJoy "believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations." President Trump told reporters Monday that he is open to an investigation of the allegations, and DeJoy should lose his job if "something can be proven that he did something wrong." (Read more Louis DeJoy stories.)

