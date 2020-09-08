Jelly Belly Founder Launches Wonka-esque Treasure Hunt

(Newser) – A bright spot in COVID times: The founder of jellybean company Jelly Belly is launching a nationwide treasure hunt that sounds more like something out of a storybook than real life. David Klein, who no longer owns Jelly Belly, is giving away a Florida candy factory to the lucky winner. Participants will be looking for, yes, golden tickets; those who find one will win $5,000—and the grand prize winner will get the key to the Candyman Kitchen, ABC 7 reports. Not just anyone can join the hunt, however; you'll need to pay $50 to get the riddle required to play, and each state's treasure hunt will cap participation at 1,000, per a press release. (Read more Jelly Belly stories.)