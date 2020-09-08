 
X
New features on our site

Jelly Belly Founder Launches Wonka-esque Treasure Hunt

Winner will receive key to a candy factory
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 8, 2020 3:40 AM CDT

(Newser) – A bright spot in COVID times: The founder of jellybean company Jelly Belly is launching a nationwide treasure hunt that sounds more like something out of a storybook than real life. David Klein, who no longer owns Jelly Belly, is giving away a Florida candy factory to the lucky winner. Participants will be looking for, yes, golden tickets; those who find one will win $5,000—and the grand prize winner will get the key to the Candyman Kitchen, ABC 7 reports. Not just anyone can join the hunt, however; you'll need to pay $50 to get the riddle required to play, and each state's treasure hunt will cap participation at 1,000, per a press release. (Read more Jelly Belly stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.