Blaze Traps 14 California Firefighters

(Newser) – A fast-moving wildfire in the mountains along California's central coast trapped 14 firefighters, who deployed emergency shelters as the blaze overran a fire station, authorities say. Several firefighters were treated for burns and one was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The US Forest Service says the Nacimiento Station in the Los Padres National Forest was destroyed. Elsewhere in the state, helicopters rescued more than 100 campers, hikers, and others trapped in Sierra National Forest by the Creek fire, reports the Los Angeles Times. Another 200 were rescued over the weekend.

With at least two dozen major fires burning, California has already set a record, with more than 2.3 million acres burned, and the time of year when wildfires are usually worst is just beginning, the AP reports. The US Forest Service has closed campsites statewide. "Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior. New fire starts are likely. Weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire," says Randy Moore, a forester for the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest region. The New York Times reports that major fires are also burning in Oregon and Washington state, where a blaze has destroyed 80% of the buildings in Malden, population 200. (One California fire was caused by a gender reveal party.)

