Gender Reveal Party Has Now Burned Through 7K Acres

Firefighters walk in line during a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Three fast-spreading California wildfires sent people fleeing Saturday, with one trapping campers in the Sierra National Forest, as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

