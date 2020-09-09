An Iconic Reality Show Is Ending After 20 Seasons

(Newser) – If you've been keeping up with the Kardashians for the past 14 years, you'll have to find a new family to compare yourself to: The iconic reality show is coming to a close. The final season will air early next year on E!, Variety reports. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family says in a statement. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

story continues below

Kim Kardashian West posted the statement on Twitter, along with her own note that without the show, "I wouldn't be where I am today." When it first launched in 2007, she was best known for her infamous sex tape and for being besties with Paris Hilton. Fans and non-fans alike were reacting to the news on Twitter, many by posting their favorite moments from the show. Some were jokingly noting Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, who signed the family statement along with Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Scott Disick, are probably less than devastated to see the series end. Still others were worriedly wondering what momager Kris has up her sleeve next. (Read more Keeping Up With the Kardashians stories.)

