(Newser) – The Ellen DeGeneres Show is indeed coming back for its 18th season despite the controversy that resulted in the departures of three producers. "I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it," DeGeneres said in announcing the show's return Tuesday. That "it" would be the accusations of a toxic work environment at the talk show, which returns Sept. 21.

Another interesting note, per the Los Angeles Times: The show will once again be filming on the Warner Bros. lot with an in-studio audience; DeGeneres had been filming from her home after the coronavirus pandemic hit. Guests during the first week back will include Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen. Meanwhile, the tabloids are running a story in which an unnamed ex-staffer at DeGeneres' home claims the talk show host "torments" her household staff. (Read more Ellen DeGeneres stories.)