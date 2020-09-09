Kirstie Alley Is Sharply Critical of New Oscar Rule

(Newser) – Kirstie Alley isn't cheering about the new diversity requirements for the Academy Awards' Best Picture nominees. In a now-deleted tweet, the actress called the rule "a disgrace to artists everywhere," Fox News reports. "Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f---ing paintings," she said. "You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL." The new eligibility rule, which will take effect in 2024, requires Best Picture candidates to meet diversity and inclusion requirements in several categories to "encourage equitable representation on and off screen."

Critics noted that the Look Who's Talking star has never been considered an Oscar contender. "Don't worry, a little inclusion won't be what's keeping that Oscar statuette off your mantle," one of her followers said. Alley later said she feels "diversity and inclusion should be ... taught so well and so naturally and genuinely that it becomes second nature to our children," People reports. "I am 100% behind diversity inclusion & tolerance. I’m opposed to MANDATED ARBITRARY percentages relating to hiring human beings in any business," she tweeted. (Read more Kirstie Alley stories.)

