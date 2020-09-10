Woodward: Kushner Said 4 Texts Help Explain Trump

(Newser) – Jared Kushner apparently sometimes feels like he's down the rabbit hole. In upcoming book Rage, Bob Woodward says President Trump's son-in-law told him Alice in Wonderland was one of four texts he should "absorb" if he wanted to understand the president, CNN reports. Woodward wrote that Kushner singled out the Cheshire Cat, "whose strategy was endurance and persistence, not direction," per the Washington Post. He said Kushner described the approach as "if you don't know where you're going, any path will get you there." Woodward also quoted Kushner as saying "the most dangerous people around the president are overconfident idiots." He describes Kushner as an "ever-loyal cheerleader" of the president.

Kushner also pointed Woodward toward a 2018 Wall Street Journal opinion piece from Peggy Noonan, who describes Trump as loving "purposeless disorder for the fun of it." Kushner also recommended Chris Whipple's The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency and Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter by Dilbert creator Scott Adams. "When combined, Kushner's four texts painted President Trump as crazy, aimless, stubborn, and manipulative," Woodward wrote. "I could hardly believe anyone would recommend these as ways to understand their father-in-law, much less the president they believed in and served." (Read more Jared Kushner stories.)

