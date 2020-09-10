(Newser) – Amazon says it wants to help Americans get back to work—and not just in its warehouses. The company is hosting an online Career Day on Sept. 16, and it says it's mobilizing "more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere." An Amazon spokesperson tells CNN that the company is seeking 33,000 people to fill corporate and tech roles, with an average compensation of $150,000 a year, including salary and stock. The company says the Career Day event will include interactive workshops and, for 20,000 job hunters, personalized coaching sessions.

Amazon, which has thrived during the pandemic, has already hired 175,000 more people to work in its warehouses. The company says the Career Day hiring is unrelated to its usual surge in hiring before the holiday season, the AP reports. Amazon isn't the only company seeking tech workers. "Industries that are hiring are the industries that are helping the US navigate this new normal," a LinkedIn career expert tells ABC. "So it's transportation and logistics. It's health care. It's retail. We're seeing lots of demand for software, IT, really jobs that are helping us figure out how to work from home, school from home, etc." (Read more Amazon.com stories.)

