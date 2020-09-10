There's Apparently a Tiger on the Loose in Tennessee

(Newser)
–
A strange one out of Tennessee: Wildlife authorities in Knoxville are on the hunt for a tiger—yes, a tiger—after multiple sightings, reports WVLT. The first one came from a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday night near an industrial park, and multiple residents have since called in their own. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is leading the hunt, with help from a tiger sanctuary in nearby Kingston, reports the Knoxville News Sentinel. Assuming it is a tiger, nobody has any idea where it came from. The local zoo, for example, isn't missing any. At least one humane trap has been set, and the big cat would be taken to the sanctuary if caught. (Maybe it's an incentive to give Joe Exotic his pardon?)