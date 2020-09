Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participates in a campaign event with steelworkers in the backyard of a home in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participates in a campaign event with steelworkers in the backyard of a home in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)