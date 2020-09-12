Conor McGregor Gets Taken Into Custody

(Newser) – UFC superstar Conor McGregor was collared in Corsica on Saturday and accused of attempted sexual assault, TMZ reports. The 32-year-old, who's been cruising the Mediterranean on his yacht with fiancee Dee Devlin, apparently lost his cool Thursday. One report has the alleged attack occurring in a bar. "Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony McGregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services," prosecutors said.

But a McGregor rep says the twice-retired MMA fighter "vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct" and "has been interviewed and released." CBS News notes that McGregor hit Twitter on Friday but said nothing about French authorities detaining him: "What's going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I've retired guys! But go on then, I'll allow them test me," he wrote. "It's all natural here baby!" McGregor is no stranger to legal run-ins: In 2019 alone, he was sued for assault and battery, charged with assault, and investigated on multiple accusations of sexual assault. (McGregor said he was "a bit bored" when he retired in June.)

