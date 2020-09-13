 
Chris Evans Shares Pics That Are, Let's Say, Private

By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 13, 2020 1:30 PM CDT

(Newser) – If Chris Evans wanted the world's attention, he got it. The Knives Out star became a Twitter trending topic Saturday after apparently posting a pic of his junk by mistake, Us Weekly reports. The 39-year-old put photos on his Instagram Story of he and pals playing the game Heads Up, but the camera roll included a black-and-white of someone's business. Another pic showed an Evans meme with a warning that women should "guard" their own private parts. Of course, the pics didn't stay up long. Among the reactions:

  • Mark Ruffalo: "@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining."
  • Scott Evans, Chris' brother: "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?"
  • One fan's response: "You missed the world appreciating & loving Chris for the kind man that he is."
  • Leuconoe: "Let's flood twitter with Chris Evans playing with puppies!!"
  • Kat Kennings: "The public respect for Chris Evans' privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn't it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?"
