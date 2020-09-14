 
Doctor on Trump's Indoor Rally: 'People Will Die'

But president's supporters don't appear concerned at Nevada event
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 14, 2020 3:49 AM CDT

(Newser) – President Trump on Sunday night held his first entirely indoor rally since June, and despite the fact that officials in the host city of Henderson, Nevada, had issued a warning prior to the event, the rally did indeed appear to violate restrictions placed on gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Per CNN, thousands attended and were "packed together"; Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered that gatherings of no more than 50 are currently allowed in the state. On Sunday night, Sisolak issued a lengthy statement decrying the rally, Fox 5 Vegas reports. Among the words he used to describe it: "reckless," "selfish," "shameful," "dangerous," and "irresponsible." Sisolak notes the president's "own CDC" categorizes such an event as high-risk, but Trump "doesn’t believe the rules apply to him" and is putting Nevadans at risk for his own political gain. More:

  • Trump supporters who spoke to CNN brushed off health concerns. "This is our First Amendment, it's my right to choose," said one 60-year-old. "This is not a dictatorship, this is a republic. And we have a right to be who we are and take whatever risks we so desire."

