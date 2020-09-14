HHS Spokesman: People Should 'Buy Ammunition'

(Newser) – The former Trump campaign employee appointed in April as spokesperson for the Health and Human Services department on Sunday issued warnings that had little to do with the coronavirus. In a Facebook Live video, Michael Caputo said "his mental health has definitely failed" and outlined multiple conspiracy theories, reports the New York Times, which says Caputo on Monday said threats have been directed at him and his family since he joined the administration. He claimed that a "resistance unit" of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientists is conspiring against President Trump and predicted that Joe Biden will lose the election but fail to concede. "When Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing." He added: "If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”

Caputo said he "didn't like being alone in Washington" because the "shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long." He told followers: "You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going," On Saturday, Caputo slammed the "deep state" following reports that his team had been altering CDC reports on the pandemic. The Times notes that in his video Sunday, he sounded "anguished" about the virus death toll and warned his friends to leave Trump rallies if most people there aren't wearing masks. "I don’t want to talk about death anymore,” he said. "You’re not waking up every morning and talking about dead Americans.” (Caputo's team has also attempted to control what Dr. Anthony Fauci says to the media.)

