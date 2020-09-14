Trump Blames Governor for Forcing Rally Indoors

(Newser) – Nevada's governor slammed President Trump for staging an indoor rally Sunday night, and Trump fired back in an interview. The president tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his campaign tried to secure multiple outdoor sites but was blocked by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. “They canceled six different sites because the governor wouldn’t let it happen, all external sites,” he says, calling Sisolak a "political hack." Eventually, Trump spoke at the Xtreme Manufacturing facility in Henderson, which is owned by a friend. The campaign estimates 5,000 attended, and images make clear that masks and social distancing weren't big priorities. Trump also said in the interview that he is not personally worried at such events.

“I’m on a stage and it’s very far away,” Trump said. “And so I’m not at all concerned.” On Fox News Monday, campaign press official Erin Perrine defended the rally. “If you can violently riot in the streets, if you can violently protest in the streets, if you can go and gamble in a casino without any health or safety precautions, then the president can stand in front of supporters and have a conversation with them about what’s a stake here in 2020," Perrine said. But the Hill reports that anchor Sandra Smith pushed back. “This goes against the president’s own administration’s guidelines," she said. "It goes against the CDC guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.” (Read more President Trump 2020 stories.)

