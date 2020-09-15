 
X
New features on our site

175-Year-Old Magazine Endorses Candidate for First Time

'Scientific American' backs Biden as climate change becomes a 2020 issue
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 15, 2020 11:00 AM CDT

(Newser) – Climate change emerged front and center in the election on Monday, at least temporarily. The big quote came from President Trump when he was discussing the West's wildfires with a natural resources official in California. "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," Trump said. When the official replied, "I wish science agreed with you," Trump answered, "I don't think science knows." Joe Biden, meanwhile, called Trump a "climate arsonist" and said four more years would only make the wildfire situation even worse. Coverage, including the first-ever presidential endorsement from a long-standing science publication:

  • Big differences: Climate change hasn't been much of an election issue to date, writes Anthony Zurcher of the BBC, but it's a topic "on which Trump and Biden have sharp and substantive disagreements." He notes that while Trump has walked back previous assertions that climate change is a "hoax," his administration has rolled back dozens of environmental regulations and ditched the Paris climate accord. Biden says the US would immediately rejoin the latter if elected. In a close race, the debate on how to address climate change, if at all, "could make the difference between victory and defeat."

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.