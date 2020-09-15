(Newser)
Climate change emerged front and center in the election on Monday, at least temporarily. The big quote came from President Trump when he was discussing the West's wildfires with a natural resources official in California. "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," Trump said. When the official replied, "I wish science agreed with you," Trump answered, "I don't think science knows." Joe Biden, meanwhile, called Trump a "climate arsonist" and said four more years would only make the wildfire situation even worse. Coverage, including the first-ever presidential endorsement from a long-standing science publication:
- Big differences: Climate change hasn't been much of an election issue to date, writes Anthony Zurcher of the BBC, but it's a topic "on which Trump and Biden have sharp and substantive disagreements." He notes that while Trump has walked back previous assertions that climate change is a "hoax," his administration has rolled back dozens of environmental regulations and ditched the Paris climate accord. Biden says the US would immediately rejoin the latter if elected. In a close race, the debate on how to address climate change, if at all, "could make the difference between victory and defeat."