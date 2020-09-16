 
Bill Gates Sr. Dead at 94

Microsoft founder remembers his father in a blog post
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 16, 2020 2:06 AM CDT

(Newser) – William H. Gates Sr., father to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, died Monday at age 94. The younger Gates announced his dad's death in a blog post, calling him "one of the hardest-working and most respected lawyers in Seattle" as well as a civic leader. He recalls the influence his father had on both his career and his philanthropic endeavors, noting that without Gates Sr., "the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would not be what it is today." He writes that the two became closer than ever while working together there. "People who came through the doors of the Gates Foundation felt honored to work with my dad. He saw the best in everyone and made everyone feel special." Read his full post, which ends with a touching story about a letter the elder Gates wrote to his son, here. (Read more Bill Gates stories.)

