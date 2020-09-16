Cramer Sorry for Calling Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy'

(Newser) – The House is back in session after the summer recess—and Nancy Pelosi says it will stay in session until a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill is reached. Politico reports that the House speaker, who is holding out for a sweeping $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, is under pressure from moderate Democrats to reach an agreement with Republicans on a smaller bill or a series of targeted bills before the election. Sources say she told lawmakers Tuesday that "we have to stay here until we have a bill," although Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer later clarified that lawmakers would be allowed to leave as scheduled on Oct. 2 as long as they could return on a day's notice to vote on a relief bill, the Hill reports.

Pelosi discussed the stalled negotiations with CNBC host Jim Cramer Tuesday morning. Cramer was slammed afterward for calling the speaker "Crazy Nancy," one of President Trump's nicknames for her, reports the Washington Post. In numerous tweets, Cramer apologized and said he was referencing Trump's "horrible" use of the term. "I made a very stupid comment," he said on Mad Money. "It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington. But it fell completely flat and I apologize for that .... I have an incredible amount of respect for both the speaker and the office she holds."


