Steve Earle to Record Album of Late Son's Songs

Steve Earle is paying tribute to his late son in the best way he knows how. Earle and his band, the Dukes, are recording an album of songs written by Justin Townes Earle, who died last month at age 38, reports Rolling Stone. The younger Earle, a singer-songwriter and former Dukes member, released nine albums, most recently The Saint of Lost Causes in 2019. His father says all advances and royalties from the album, which will be released in January next year to mark what would have been his son's 39th birthday, will be donated to a trust fund for Justin's young daughter, Etta St. James Earle, Pitchfork reports.