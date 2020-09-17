Twisted Sister Singer Has Message for Anti-Maskers

(Newser) – Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider took to social media to condemn anti-maskers who went into a Florida Target store blaring the group's hit "We're Not Gonna Take It" while ripping off their masks, the AP reports. In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt "moronic," and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale. The video had more than 30 million views. Snider said the group doesn't have his "permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause." The stunt drew quick action from Broward County officials. Target was fined for not enforcing the county's mask law and citations were mailed to the protesters, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Fort Lauderdale resident Chris Nelson told the newspaper that his group, ReOpen South Florida, organized the "flash mob." He also posted a YouTube video of it from their vantage point on Tuesday. "In celebration of Burn Your Mask Day we decided to spread some freedom dust over the shoppers and employees of Target!" the YouTube caption said. The small group of anti-maskers approached customers inside the store. "We're Americans, breathe," a woman yelled. "It's all a lie!" Another woman screamed that a customer should take the mask off. "You don't need it," she said. If a guest complied, the group cheered. Federal health officials have said masks could effectively halt the spread of COVID-19 and have begged the public to embrace them.