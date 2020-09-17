Pastor Admits He Wrote Scathing Email to Journalist

(Newser) – A Michigan pastor admits he crossed the line by unloading on a journalist from his church email account, the Detroit Metro Times reports. "How about if we took all the little bitter Asian woman and had a lottery and cut their [explicit] like the Muslims do," Rev. Dave Muns of Macomb Township's Christian Life Church wrote to reporter Sarah Jeong. "Not a very classy position is it, neither is your trashy little bitter personality towards white men. Only in a world where journalism is controlled by brain dead Liberals do you people even have jobs." Jeong, who has bylines at the New York Times and the Verge, responded by posting his email and his email address online. "I pretty much never do this but this guy is a 'pastor,'" Jeong tweeted.

story continues below

"You would be surprised at how many people send me these kinds of messages from their work emails," she adds. Jeong—and, in his apology, Muns—describe his email as a response to the 2018 controversy surrounding Jeong's earlier anti-white tweets. "Oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men," Jeong wrote in one of her apparent retorts to online trolls. But the meme Muns responded to—in which Jeong allegedly called for a white man's castration lottery—has been outed by Snopes.com as a fake, the Detroit Free Press notes. Now Muns has issued an apology but says his email was "a bit fueled due to what I've read of yours in the past." Jeong responded that Muns "did not actually say he was sorry" and "blamed me" for his email. (Read more journalist stories.)

