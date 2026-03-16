Producer Won't Pull Cheese Linked to E.Coli Outbreak

At least seven people in three states, including young children, have been sickened by E. coli food poisoning linked to cheddar cheese made from raw milk, federal health officials said Monday. California-based Raw Farm made the cheese that is the "likely source" of the outbreak, according to a Food and Drug Administration notice, though no Raw Farm products have tested positive for E. coli during the outbreak period, the FDA noted.

Illnesses were reported between September 2025 and mid-February, the agency said. Five cases were reported in California and one each in Florida and Texas. More than half of the illnesses were in children aged 3 or younger. Two people were hospitalized.