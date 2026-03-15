In Cuba, These 'Little Papers' Are Sending Youth to Rehab

A few dozen people stood in a circle in a room at a Havana psychiatric hospital, their hands clasped as they chanted in unison, vowing to rid their bodies from "the toxins that enslave." The collective plea to reclaim their freedom for just the next 24 hours was the first step of a 90-day detox before beginning rehab. Drug use was an almost unknown phenomenon in Cuba until the beginning of this decade. However, a deepening economic crisis, shortages of basic goods, and the emergence of low-cost synthetic drugs have combined to transform the landscape. Now, in Havana and other cities across the island, it's no longer unusual to see young people in public parks sleeping, walking with difficulty, or lying unconscious, per the AP .

According to authorities, the primary threat is the quimico ("chemical"), a potent cocktail of synthetic cannabinoids and hazardous additives. Also known on the streets as papelitos, or "little papers," the drug is absorbed into sheets of paper that are sliced into tiny doses and smoked. At roughly 50 cents per hit, it costs less than a basic loaf of bread or a can of soda. "It's very cheap ... and it's everywhere," says David Morales, 25, who's in recovery and rehabilitation therapy after receiving help at government-funded health centers.

Acknowledging the rise in consumption, Cuba's Ministry of Health and several state agencies in July established a National Drug Observatory, an initiative to research, monitor, and mitigate the impact of illegal drugs on the island. Although the government doesn't track the number of drug users, one doctor points to ER data as a barometer for the trend: In 2024, 467 people sought help or were registered in emergency rooms in Havana. By 2025, that figure nearly doubled, to 886. The United States is the primary source of the precursor substances that constitute quimico, per an Interior Ministry rep.

For decades, the highly centralized state was responsible for treating drug and alcohol users, but the magnitude of the challenge in recent times has opened the door for other actors. Last year, the Alcance Victoria Cuba Church provided therapy to approximately 50 young people and their families; today, more than a dozen individuals attend sessions regularly. "We have to pray a lot," says 64-year-old Vilma Arias, seeking help alongside her 36-year-old daughter. Her son, 26, is also struggling with drug use but refuses to seek treatment. "My daughter is a wonderful teacher and my son is a graduate in automotive mechanics," she notes. "I don't even know how they fell into this." More here.