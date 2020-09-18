Do Temperature Checks Do More Harm Than Good?

(Newser) – Temperature checks have become a familiar ritual these days for people venturing out into public buildings. The problem is that they might not work very well as a COVID deterrent, writes Annabelle Timsit at Quartz. For one thing, readings are notoriously unreliable because of equipment, user error, and other factors. Plus, many carriers of the coronavirus don't have symptoms. "In the context of schools, fever screening is a particularly bad idea," Katelyn Gostic, an epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, tells NBC News. A story at the New York Times has a similar theme as it sums up the view of skeptical health experts: "Taking temperatures at entry points is nothing more than theater, they say, a gesture that is unlikely to screen out many infected individuals, and one that offers little more than the illusion of safety." Is it possible, then, that fever screenings do more harm than good? Two views on that:

