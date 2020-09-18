An Unwanted Streak Continues for S&P

(Newser)
The stock market fell again on Friday as investors continued to lose their mojo in September. The benchmark S&P 500 declined for the third straight week, per the Wall Street Journal. The index fell 37 points to 3,319, while the Dow fell 244 points to 27,657, and the Nasdaq dropped 116 points to 10,793. The day closes a "zigzag" week of trading in which a move by the Fed to keep interest rates low was apparently seen as not aggressive enough, reports the AP. The lack of any action on a relief package in Congress also wasn't helping. “To the extent that you don’t get an additional fiscal cushion, the economy is going to be impacted by it,” says Brian Levitt of Invesco. (Read more stock market stories.)