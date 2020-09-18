50 Years Ago Today, 2 Big Moments in Music

(Newser) – Two notable 50-year musical anniversaries were being marked on Friday, one good and one tragic:

Iconic album: On Sept. 18, 1970, Black Sabbath released Paranoid, which played a "genre-defining" role in launching heavy metal worldwide, reports NPR. The group's second album was informed by band members' hometown of Birmingham, England. All four, including frontman Ozzy Osbourne, grew up in a bleak city decimated by German bombs in World War II, and it's reflected in the songs. "While the shock value of listening to Sabbath has largely worn off, Paranoid still resonates," Joe Sweeney writes in an appreciation at the Guardian.