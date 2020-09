An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, the morning after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, the morning after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)