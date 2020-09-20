A Big Wish for Schitt's Creek at Tonight's Emmys

(Newser) – The Emmys are tonight, and Rachel Simon is rooting for the underdog—albeit, an underdog that managed to rack up 15 nominations for its sixth and final season. She's lobbying for Schitt's Creek, the beloved Canadian sitcom that follows a family who lost their fortune and ends up forced to live in a motel they once bought as a joke. Simon writes that over its run, the show—which stars Eugene Levy, son Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy—"quickly grew into one of the smartest, funniest, and most likable comedies on TV, not to mention one of the most progressive": Dan Levy's David "a pansexual 30-something, has been lauded by the LGBTQ community for its wonderful casualness, a rarity for on-screen representation."

But we've seen this same scenario before with other "silly, original, and wholly underrated" shows, writes Simon at NBC News. They "enter the night with several hard-earned nominations only to be outshone yet again by more mainstream heavyweights like Veep or Modern Family." She points to shows like The Good Place and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, "which earned and lost a whopping 18 Emmy nominations during its run," as examples. And it's cases like these—top-notch shows that rack up nominations and finish the night empty-handed—that make it "feel like the nods were all for show—like the nominating body only wanted to prove it’s hip to the current cultural conversations without having to actually approve of them." Read Simon's full argument here. (Read more Emmy Awards stories.)

