Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) warms up on the field wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) warms up on the field wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)