(Newser) – The US has now reached the unwanted milestone of 200,000 COVID deaths, and one of those deaths out of Houston is drawing national attention. Adeline Fagan, a 28-year-old medical doctor, died after battling the coronavirus for about two months, reports the Houston Chronicle. Coverage:

The fight: Fagan was a native of central New York who was in the second year of her residency as an OB-GYN at a Houston hospital, reports Syracuse.com. She tested positive in early July and was hospitalized when her condition worsened. Last month, she had to go on a ventilator.

Her family says Fagan mostly delivered babies, but she'd just finished a rotation treating COVID-19 patients in the ER before she fell ill, reports CNN, citing a GoFundMe page.