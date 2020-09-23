Sophia Loren Returns to Feature Films After 11 Years

(Newser) – Sophia Loren has not done a full-length feature film in more than a decade—which makes The Life Ahead, coming to Netflix Nov. 13, a movie 11 years in the making, per the New York Post. It stars Loren as Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor who takes in a 12-year-old Senegalese orphan named Momo. The film, directed and co-written by Loren's son, is based on Romain Gary’s novel The Life Before Us, which Loren says she's always loved. "When my son proposed the role to me, it was a dream come true," she tells Deadline. "I jumped at the opportunity to make it." Deadline calls her performance "vintage Loren," and notes that it will be getting an awards-season push. See the full interview here. (Read more Sophia Loren stories.)