 
X
New features on our site

Sophia Loren Returns to Feature Films After 11 Years

New movie is coming to Netflix in November
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2020 4:15 AM CDT

(Newser) – Sophia Loren has not done a full-length feature film in more than a decade—which makes The Life Ahead, coming to Netflix Nov. 13, a movie 11 years in the making, per the New York Post. It stars Loren as Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor who takes in a 12-year-old Senegalese orphan named Momo. The film, directed and co-written by Loren's son, is based on Romain Gary’s novel The Life Before Us, which Loren says she's always loved. "When my son proposed the role to me, it was a dream come true," she tells Deadline. "I jumped at the opportunity to make it." Deadline calls her performance "vintage Loren," and notes that it will be getting an awards-season push. See the full interview here. (Read more Sophia Loren stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.