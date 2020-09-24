2 Louisville Cops Shot

(Newser) – Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night amid renewed protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, though it's not clear whether the shootings were related to the demonstrations, WKYT reports. Their injuries are not life-threatening; one required surgery and the other was alert and stable as of the Courier-Journal's last update. A suspect has been taken into custody, but no further details about exactly what happened have yet been released. "I am very concerned about the safety of our officers," the interim police chief of the Louisville Metro PD says. "Obviously we’ve had two officers shot tonight, and that is very serious. ... I think the safety of our officers and the community we serve is of the utmost importance." President Trump and Joe Biden both expressed prayers for the officers.

The shootings came eight hours after one of the officers involved in Taylor's death was indicted—but only for shooting into other apartments. The other two officers, including the one whose shot actually killed the Louisville EMT, were not indicted. The streets were "packed with demonstrators" Wednesday night, per WKYT, and there had been 46 arrests by 11pm, two hours after the curfew set by the city. Gov. Andy Beshear, who earlier called for the AG's office to release all evidence in the case, posted a video urging protesters to go home. "Sadly we have seen at least one individual turn what were nonviolent ways of expressing ourselves into the shooting of at least two law enforcement officers," he said. "So I'm asking everybody, please, go home. Go home tonight. There will be many times over the coming days where there will be an opportunity to be heard, and so many people are listening right now." Protests were also going on in other cities, per the AP. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)

