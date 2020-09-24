Newspaper Company 'Out-Evils Itself' With Fake Bonus Offer

(Newser) – Journalists are bristling with outrage after receiving an apparent bonus offer that turned out to be a hoax—sent by their boss, the Daily Beast reports. Tribune Publishing, which owns major papers like the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, sent the email offering an extra $5,000 to $10,000 to those who clicked a link. But clickers ran into the message, "Oops! You clicked on a simulated phishing test!" along with advice on how to avoid online scams. Worse, the original email claimed bonuses were only feasible after "ongoing efforts to cut our costs"—an allusion to a year of reporter pay cuts, buyouts, and allegations of mismanagement at Tribune Publishing, Vice reports.

story continues below

"This is a heartless, insulting and tone-deaf exercise, @tribpub," the Chicago Tribune Guild tweeted. "What a profoundly cruel way to taunt journalists after you just stole three weeks of our pay to hand more cash to shareholders and hedge fund vultures." Another rage-stoker: The faux bonus was actually offered to executives, as if journalists got the email by mistake and should click to see how the brass is raking in extra dough while employees struggle to make rent. A Tribune rep quickly apologized, saying "the company had no intention of offending any of its employees. In retrospect, the topic of the email was misleading and insensitive, and the company apologizes for its use." (Read more newspapers stories.)

