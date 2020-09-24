Kentucky Gov. to AG: Release Breonna Taylor Evidence

(Newser) – President Trump's reaction to the indictment in the Breonna Taylor case announced Wednesday was to praise the Kentucky attorney general whose office made the controversial decision. "Really brilliant Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is doing a fantastic job," he said when asked about the decision during an evening press conference, per WLKY. "I think he’s a star. And he made a statement that I’ll just read, ‘Justice is not often easy. It does not fit the mold of public opinion and it does not conform to shifting standards. It answers only to the facts and to the law. If we simply act on emotion or outrage, there is no justice. Mob justice is not justice. Justice sought by violence is not justice. It just becomes revenge.’ I mean I heard that, I said, ‘Write that down for me please.’ Because I think it was a terrific statement. He’s handling it very well."

story continues below

Trump also said he'd spoken with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and that he understood Beshear had "called up the National Guard" amid renewed protests in the city. For Beshear's part, he had earlier Wednesday called on Cameron to release all the evidence in the case. "Today, the attorney general announced a mixture of the findings of his investigation and the decisions of the grand jury," Beshear said, per the Courier-Journal. "But he talked about information, facts, evidence that neither I nor the general public have seen. I believe that the public deserves this information." He wants Cameron to "post online all the information, evidence and facts that he can release without impacting the" case, including ballistics reports. "Those that are currently feeling frustration, feeling hurt—they deserve to know more." Cameron earlier said he didn't feel it was appropriate to release the evidence at this time. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)

