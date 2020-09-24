Cake Boss Star Hurt in Horrific Bowling Accident

(Newser) – Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro has badly injured his right hand—and it didn't happen in a kitchen. A rep tells Fox that the 43-year-old's hand was impaled multiple times after it became stuck in a pinsetter at his home bowling alley in New Jersey. "Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1 1/2 inch metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger," the spokesperson says. Valastro's hand was stuck in the machine for more than five minutes until his son cut the rod with a reciprocating saw.

Valastro's rep tells TMZ that a pin had become lodged in the machine, a problem that had been easy to fix in the past. The reality star, who is right-handed, underwent emergency surgery to remove the rod after the Sunday accident and was later treated by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson. He later posted a photo on Instagram. "I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago," he wrote. "What do you think of my new accessory?" Valastro, who has starred in the Food Network show since 2009, will need prolonged physical therapy, his rep says.


